Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GTLS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.23.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.83. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

