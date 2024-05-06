Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.67.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

