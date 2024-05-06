Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Earns “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecovyst

Ecovyst Stock Performance

ECVT opened at $9.80 on Friday. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $251,202.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecovyst

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecovyst by 27.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

(Get Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.