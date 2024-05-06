Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $162.00 target price on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.72.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.45.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $256,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,199,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,087,143 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $11,813,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $627,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,750 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

