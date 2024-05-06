Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.05%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

