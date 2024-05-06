Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of ERO stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. Ero Copper has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 13.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

