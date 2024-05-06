Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $140.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

EL opened at $132.94 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $209.64. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

