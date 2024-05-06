Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $145.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.92.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $132.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average is $138.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $209.64.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

