Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

FNCL stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $59.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

