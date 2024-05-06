First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.74% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN opened at $31.24 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $215.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

