First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.24% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1,580.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $66.38 on Monday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79. The company has a market cap of $926.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.