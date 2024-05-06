fuboTV’s (FUBO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 118.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUBO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.07.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.07. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 18,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $34,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

