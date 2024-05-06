Globe Life Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Globe Life has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Globe Life to earn $12.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Shares of GL opened at $77.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

