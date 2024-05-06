Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

