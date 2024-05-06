Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,549 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 1,623.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 315,070 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 150,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.81. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.54). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. On average, analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -220.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

View Our Latest Report on Icahn Enterprises

About Icahn Enterprises

(Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.