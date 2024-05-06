Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.0 million-$416.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.8 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.110 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

