Intrepid Potash (IPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.20). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Intrepid Potash Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $20.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $28.30.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on IPI
Intrepid Potash Company Profile
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intrepid Potash
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Coca-Cola Stock Analysis: Key Insights and Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.