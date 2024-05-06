Intrepid Potash (IPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.20). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $20.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 63,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $1,294,689.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,542,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,514,316.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 16,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $318,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,436 shares in the company, valued at $29,138,023.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 63,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $1,294,689.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,542,551 shares in the company, valued at $31,514,316.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,525 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

