Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Scheduled to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $164.18 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

