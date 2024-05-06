Leslie’s (LESL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Leslie’s to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $869.04 million, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LESL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.37.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

