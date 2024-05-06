Leslie’s (LESL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Leslie’s to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Leslie’s Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $869.04 million, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on LESL
About Leslie’s
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Leslie’s
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Coca-Cola Stock Analysis: Key Insights and Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.