Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 11,693 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,693 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $44.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.23.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Campbell Soup

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.