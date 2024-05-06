Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Lowered to $248.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.33.

Shares of MAR opened at $234.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.85. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $165.13 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.47%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $2,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

