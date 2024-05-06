Merit Financial Group LLC Has $993,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

