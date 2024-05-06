Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 2,736 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after buying an additional 1,233,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,552,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after buying an additional 588,269 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after buying an additional 1,341,873 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,225,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 804,685 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $54.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.