Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.25% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHQ. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 175,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHQ stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

