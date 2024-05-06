Mizuho Trims Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Target Price to $80.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $57.29 on Monday. Dayforce has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 173.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.38.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.14 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

