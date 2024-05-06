Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 970 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of ANSYS worth $19,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS stock opened at $319.52 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

