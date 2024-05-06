Needham & Company LLC Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $260.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.60.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $223.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.06.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $558,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,181.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,597 shares of company stock valued at $86,053,862 over the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.