Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s previous close.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $73.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.79.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.60 million. Research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.3% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 60,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $837,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $636,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $32,024,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $15,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

