Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

AdTheorent Price Performance

ADTH opened at $3.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). AdTheorent had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $59.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AdTheorent will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdTheorent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 37.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdTheorent

(Get Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

Further Reading

