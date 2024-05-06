Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $17.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DNB opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 51.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Articles

