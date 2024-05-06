Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

Oconee Federal Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

OFED stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. Oconee Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.29.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.

