Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.
Oconee Federal Financial Stock Down 2.2 %
OFED stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. Oconee Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.29.
About Oconee Federal Financial
