PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

PACS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PACS Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

PACS Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at PACS Group

PACS Group stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. PACS Group has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

In related news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,845,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

