PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s current price.

PACS Group Stock Performance

NYSE PACS opened at $24.81 on Monday. PACS Group has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,754,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.