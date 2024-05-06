Personalis (PSNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Personalis has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.56 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 147.38% and a negative return on equity of 61.42%. On average, analysts expect Personalis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis Price Performance

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $1.54 on Monday. Personalis has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Personalis in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSNL

About Personalis

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.