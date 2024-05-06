Raymond James Downgrades Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Outperform

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNIT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $6.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,714,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,555,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,300 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 995,218 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,676,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 595,864 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

