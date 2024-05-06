Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 238.50% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The company had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $43.76 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $52.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 71,774 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $3,615,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 71,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $3,615,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at $135,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $62,118.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,069 shares of company stock worth $7,626,355. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

