Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 997,407 shares in the company, valued at $16,676,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 997,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,676,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,130.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,150,526 shares of company stock valued at $34,221,892. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 291,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

