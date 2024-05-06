Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 21.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,674,478.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,292 shares of company stock worth $15,670,096 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $67.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.35. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCI

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.