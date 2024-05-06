SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) PT Raised to $15.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of SWI opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.43.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,870,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,853,000 after buying an additional 1,701,736 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at $1,268,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,420,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

