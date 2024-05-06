Spectral AI (MDAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter.
Spectral AI Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MDAI opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. Spectral AI has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $19.50.
About Spectral AI
Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.
