Spectral AI (MDAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter.

Get Spectral AI alerts:

Spectral AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDAI opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. Spectral AI has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Spectral AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spectral AI

About Spectral AI

(Get Free Report)

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.