Summit Global Investments Has $335,000 Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Summit Global Investments lessened its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in HealthStream were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $27.03 on Monday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.71 million, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $619,320. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

