Summit Global Investments Sells 45,902 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,902 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after buying an additional 120,665 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128,490 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.9 %

MDLZ opened at $69.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.01. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

