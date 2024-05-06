The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Toro worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Toro by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Toro by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 146,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Up 0.6 %

Toro stock opened at $88.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.05. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

