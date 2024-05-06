Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Trex worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 623.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $92.01 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trex from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.72.

Read Our Latest Report on TREX

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.