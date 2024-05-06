Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,242,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,441,000 after buying an additional 283,454 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

