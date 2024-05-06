Vericel (VCEL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Vericel has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vericel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vericel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36. Vericel has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -531.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $781,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,704,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,267 shares of company stock worth $2,450,996. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

