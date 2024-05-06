Wedbush Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $250.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COIN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.60.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $223.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 3.46. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,977,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,977,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,597 shares of company stock worth $86,053,862 in the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

