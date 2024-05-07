2,507 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7,616.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Insider Activity

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $130.08 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $137.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average of $121.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

