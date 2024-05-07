Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Aaron’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.00-0.25 EPS.

Aaron’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $221.22 million, a P/E ratio of 87.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 625.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aaron’s

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.