AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM updated its FY24 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.550 EPS.

AECOM Trading Up 1.6 %

AECOM stock opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 213.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.67. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.43.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

